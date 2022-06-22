Update: Man at center of Red Cedar Lake search found deceased

Update: The person that was being searched for on Red Cedar Lake was found to have drowned, according to the Barron County Sheriff's Office.
They said the 55 year old was located on Wednesday, and officials are now working to notify the family before any more details are released.
June 21, 2022
Update: The search for a missing 55 year old man continues on Tuesday, now with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, and Shell Lake Fire Department.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they believe the boater was on the water on Sunday evening. He said the boat was recovered Monday morning with no one in it.
Fitzgerald said with the additional support there are now nine boats on the lake searching for the missing person. He again asked people to stay away from the area they are searching, or operate with no wake.
Update: According to the Barron County Sheriff, the search for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake will resume Tuesday morning. Authorities said they are searching for an adult male.
BIRCHWOOD (WQOW) - Officials with Barron County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin DNR are out on Red Cedar Lake Monday afternoon as they look for a missing adult male.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area or use no wake as they continue to search.
No other details were given at this time.
