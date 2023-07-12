Update: Man dead after being struck on shoulder of US 53 identified

Update: The victim killed in this crash has been identified as 33-year-old Juan Hernandez Beristain, Eau Claire Police said.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A man is dead after a crash on US 53 Sunday, Eau Claire Police confirmed to News 18.
In a press release sent Monday, officer Josh Miller said the emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 7:30 p.m.
The initial investigation showed a truck had been stopped on the shoulder when it was struck from behind by an SUV. The occupant of the truck was outside of his vehicle at the time and was pronounced dead on the scene, Miller said.
The identify of the deceased has not been released, but police said it was an adult male. Miller said at this time no arrests have been made and the crash is under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.
The northbound lanes of US 53 were closed for several hours between North Crossing and Melby Street due to the crash.