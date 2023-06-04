Update: Man shot, killed in St. Croix County in confrontation with law enforcement

June 4, 2023
Update: The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died as Tyler Abel of rural New Richmond. Officials said no other information is being given at this time as the case remains under investigation.
June 3, 2023
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man in the Star Prairie Township was shot and killed this weekend after law enforcement say he had a gun and made threats.
According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:46 p.m., law enforcement was notified via a 911 caller that a man was "out of control" and was threatening to "bring his AR out."
St. Croix County Deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived on the scene and were advised that there were two juveniles inside the residence. The subject, who was armed with a hunting rifle, was also inside and threatening officers.
Officials say the man came out of the residence with the gun and continued to threaten officers, who fired their weapons and struck him. He died on the scene, and nobody else was injured.
Officials have not released his identity, but said he was 42 years old and from New Richmond.
This is an active investigation that the Polk County Sheriff is investigating, and the deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.