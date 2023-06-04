 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Update: Man shot, killed in St. Croix County in confrontation with law enforcement

  • Updated
  • 0
cop-police-lights

June 4, 2023

Update: The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died as Tyler Abel of rural New Richmond. Officials said no other information is being given at this time as the case remains under investigation. 

June 3, 2023

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A man in the Star Prairie Township was shot and killed this weekend after law enforcement say he had a gun and made threats.

According to a press release from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:46 p.m., law enforcement was notified via a 911 caller that a man was "out of control" and was threatening to "bring his AR out."

St. Croix County Deputies and officers from the New Richmond Police Department arrived on the scene and were advised that there were two juveniles inside the residence. The subject, who was armed with a hunting rifle, was also inside and threatening officers. 

Officials say the man came out of the residence with the gun and continued to threaten officers, who fired their weapons and struck him.  He died on the scene, and nobody else was injured.

Officials have not released his identity, but said he was 42 years old and from New Richmond.

This is an active investigation that the Polk County Sheriff is investigating, and the deputy and officer who were involved in this shooting have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation and the internal review.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you