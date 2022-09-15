Update: Missing Black River Falls man found safe

1:30 p.m. Update: Officials say the man was found safe.
12:30 p.m. BLACK RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man missing from Black River Falls.
According to officials, the 73-year-old man, whose name and photo were not provided at this time, has Alzheimer's.
The man was last seen at 10 a.m. Thursday morning from Eberhardt Road near Town Creek Road.
Officials describe the man as 5'6, 189 pounds, wearing khaki pants and a Brewers shirt. If seen, contact the sheriff's office at 715-284-5357.