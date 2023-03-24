Update: Missing Chippewa County woman found

Update: According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, Rose M. DeVolve was found and is okay.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a missing woman.
66-year-old Rose M. DeVolve was last seen at her home in the Town of Lafayette around 11 a.m. Thursday. Authorities report she left her residence on foot sometime between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. She does not have her cell phone.
DeVolve was last seen wearing dark leggings, a dark green, long coat with cream colored fur around the hood, and black shoes. She is 5'1", 118 pounds. She has short brown hair, brown eyes and glasses.
If you have any information, contact the Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7701. You can also submit tips through Chippewa County Crime Stoppers at 715-944-3949.