UPDATE: Missing Dunn County man found safe

UPDATE: The Dunn County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Thursday morning that Mr. Ericksen has been found safe. They thanked all of the area Fire, EMS, civilian, and law enforcement personnel that assisted with the search.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man believed to have early dementia is missing from his home, and authorities want your help locating him.
Jeffrey Ericksen walked away from his residence near Boyceville, on 370th Street near Highway 170, around 9am Wednesday morning. He was wearing a white T-shirt, dark gray shorts, black socks and glasses. He has curly gray hair and a beard.
If you know of Jeffrey's whereabouts, or have seen anyone matching his description, contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.