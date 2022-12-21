UPDATE: Multiple fire departments responding to a house fire on County Highway S

11:45 a.m.
Update:
The fire at a home on County Highway S in Tilden continues as multiple fire crews battle the blaze.
According to Tilden Assistant Fire Chief Jim Blum, they received a call about the fire at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The initial call reported a fire in the mud room on the first floor.
Blum said the building is old, using sawdust in the walls for insulation. He also said it has a steel roof, making it harder to fight the fire.
Blum told News 18 he thinks they will continue to be on the scene until the later afternoon. He also said the house is considered a total loss.
Everyone was able to evacuate safely, according to Blum. The cause and damage estimate are not yet known.
10:20 a.m.
TILDEN (WQOW) - Multiple Chippewa County fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Tilden.
The fire is at a home on County Highway S near 110th Street. Tilden, Eagle Point, Chippewa Fire District, and Chippewa Falls are responding.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they can see heavy smoke.
County Highway S is closed around the residence.
