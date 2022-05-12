Update: Names of father and children who died in Barron fire released

Update:
The names and ages of the three people who died Thursday in house fire in Barron have been released by the Barron County Sheriff's Department.
Donald Albee, 44, along with his children Emily Albee, 5, and Conner Albee, 6 died as a result of the fire.
Delores Dahlberg, 49, girlfriend to Donald Albee and owner of the home was able to get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.
Officials also said the Barron School District will have extra councilors and resources to support students and staff affected by the tragedy.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Update:
The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Barron Police Department told News 18 they will be giving updated information Thursday between 1 and 1:30 p.m.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by both departments, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
Barron (WQOW) - Two children and one adult male are dead following a fire in Barron Thursday morning.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Barron County dispatch received a call of a house fire on River Ave in the City of Barron initially reporting there were three people inside the home.
When crews arrived they were able to pull two children out of the house. They were transported to Mayo Hospital and after performing lifesaving measures, the children both were pronounced dead.
An adult male was found dead inside the home. One adult female did get out of the house and was treated and released at the scene.
The case is under investigation by the Barron Police Department, Barron County Sheriff's Department, the Barron County Medical Examiner and the Department of Criminal Investigation.