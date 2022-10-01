UPDATE: New photo released of suspect in Chippewa County Amber Alert case; teen still missing

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Crime Alert Network has released an updated photograph of Trevor Blackburn.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Holcombe and authorities say she may be in danger.
According to a Wisconsin Crime Alert Network notification, 15-year-old Kryssy King was last seen at her Holcombe home around 11:30 Friday night.
King is described as 5'3", weighing 150 pounds. She has long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose and a bigger scar on her shoulder.
According to the Amber Alert, King may be with 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn. He is described as a white male with a name tattoo on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. He is not from Wisconsin.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715.726.7700, option 1 or 911.
