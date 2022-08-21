Update: No injuries in Eau Claire house fire

UPDATE: There were no injuries in Sunday's house fire on Shellamie Drive, according to Jeff Olson with Township Fire.
He said the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation, but that the house is likely a total loss. An estimated damage has not been reported, as crews remained on the scene into Sunday night.
Olson said the homeowner was in the house when the fire started in the garage, and evacuated immediately.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crews are battling a house fire on Eau Claire's south side that started early Sunday evening.
Fire crews began arriving at 5140 Shellamie Drive around 5:30 p.m. A News 18 reporter on scene said that the garage appeared to have extensive damage, and there were smoke and flames coming from the roof.
It is unknown if the house was occupied at the time of the fire, or if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is also unknown.
Township Fire, Altoona Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire and Rescue, Chippewa Fire District and Rock Creek Fire were all at the scene.
Stick with News 18 for developments.