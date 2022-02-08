UPDATE: No injuries in school bus accident on North Crossing

UPDATE:
According to a post on the North High School Facebook page, there were no injuries in the bus accident on North Crossing.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A Student Transit school bus has been involved in a traffic incident at the intersection of Old Wells Road and North Crossing.
A News 18 reporter on the scene saw two children leaving the bus and going onto another. The reporter also said there are two police vehicles at the intersection, but no fire trucks or ambulances present.
This is a developing story, stay with News 18 for more information