UPDATE: No injuries in Town of Seymore garage fire

UPDATE: Jeff Olson with Township Fire Department said the department was able to contain the fire within 20 minutes.
They got the call shortly after 5 p.m. and did not believe there was danger of the fire spreading.
Olson said there were no injuries and the damage was minimal.
He estimated $5,000 in damages.
TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - Crews from Township Fire are responding to a fire on 50th Avenue in the town of Seymour.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they can see a small amount of smoke and no flames coming from a garage. They also said there are three fire trucks, an ambulance, and an Eau Claire County sheriff's vehicle on the scene.
