UPDATE: No injuries in Water Street structure fire

UPDATE: According to the Eau Claire Professional Firefighters, there were no injuries sustained in the structure fire on Water Street.
A press release from the Eau Claire Fire Department reported that at 1:38 p.m., a neighbor across the street noticed smoke coming out of the building and called 911.
Officials said they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and from the second floor, and there were no people in the home. They said fire was quickly contained.
We don't yet know the amount of damage sustained to the building, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 623 Water Street on Sunday afternoon.
A News 18 reporter on scene said at approximately 2 p.m., flames were not visible but there was heavy, black smoke coming out of the second story windows.
At that time, Water Street was closed to traffic between 6th and 7th Avenues.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for developments.