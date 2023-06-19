Update: One dead in Pepin County UTV rollover crash, two in critical condition

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - One person died this weekend after a UTV crash.
According to Pepin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matt Roesler, the 911 call came in Sunday just before 9 p.m. for a "serious roll-over" UTV crash on County Road Z near County Road G in the township of Waterville.
Roesler said their initial investigation shows a convoy of multiple UTVs were traveling east on County Road Z when one struck a pile of gravel and overturned. He said the occupants were Richard L. Bignell Jr., 47 of Arkansaw, Jessica L. Bignell, 45, of Arkansaw, and Bradley T. Holz, 54, of Arkansaw.
Jessica L. Bignell was pronounced dead at the scene, Roesler said. The other occupants were also ejected during the rollover. Richard Bignell was taken by helicopter to a St. Paul hospital, and Holz was taken to an Eau Claire hospital. Roesler said both are still in critical condition. No one in the other UTVs were hurt.
Roeler said that evidence suggests that no one in the UTV that crashed was wearing a seatbelt, and that alcohol is possibly a factor. He also said that County Road Z is closed due to road construction and the group of UTVs "passed multiple road-closed signs prior to crashing."
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin DNR are investigating.
Last week the Wisconsin DNR reported there had been 11 fatalities due to ATV/UTV crashes in the state so far this year. They provided reminders for ways to stay safe while riding that you can read here.