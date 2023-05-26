UPDATE: One killed in crash on Hwy. 93 in Eau Claire

UPDATE: According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, one person was killed in a crash on Highway 93 in Eau Claire Friday evening.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. on 93 Southbound, near the westbound ramp of I-94.
Officials said evidence indicates a motorcycle traveling south was hit by a Toyota SUV that was turning left onto the I-94 westbound ramp. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.
Names have not been released; the crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to an incident notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), all lanes on Highway 93 Southbound are blocked at the I-94 Westbound ramp due to a crash.
It appears the I-94 W ramp is completely blocked. The DOT said the closure is expected to last over 2 hours.