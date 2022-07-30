UPDATE: One teenager killed, four people in critical condition, after multiple stabbings on St. Croix Co. river

UPDATE: According to St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, one 17-year-old male from Minnesota was killed in Saturday afternoon's stabbing on the Apple River. Four other victims, one female and three males in their early 20's, remain in critical condition.
One suspect, a 52-year-old man, is in custody.
Officials said there were at least 15 people tubing down the Apple River on Saturday afternoon, when at 3:45 p.m., they received reports of multiple stabbings by one man that occurred on the river.
They arrived to find five victims with injuries, and the suspect had fled the scene. Tubers helped first responders perform life-saving measures on the victims. Two were transported to the hospital by air, and two were taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The stabbings occurred on the Apple River near Highway 35/64, about 100 yards from milepost 9. Officials said the area was difficult to access, as the site of the stabbings was upriver.
After about an hour and a half, officials said they located the suspect with the help of witnesses, and he was taken into custody without incident.
Sheriff Knudson added the suspect had been with a group of six to eight people, and he does not know what motivated the stabbings.
The area remains closed, as the Sheriff's Office continues their investigation, which includes searching for the knife used in the stabbings. Identities of the victims and the lone suspect are not being released, as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story