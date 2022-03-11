UPDATE: Pedestrian struck near River Falls dies; Sheriff's Office still looking for hit and run suspect

3/11/22
UPDATE:
The victim in a hit and run incident in St. Croix County Sunday has died from his injuries. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened on State Highway 35, just south of Radio Road near River Falls shortly after 2 a.m.
The pedestrian, now identified as 27-year-old Joshua Thesing from Ramsey Minnesota, was crossing traffic when he was struck by a vehicle. Officials said Thesing died from his injuries Wednesday.
Authorities have not identified a suspect, but are continuing to search for several vehicles that were in the area at the time.
Authorities say weather conditions may have contributed to the crash. They also say Thesing had been drinking.
3/8/22
RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help as they search for a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian on Sunday, March 6.
Officials say the incident happened on State Highway 35, just south of Radio Road near River Falls, shortly after 2 a.m.
While the pedestrian was crossing traffic, officials say other drivers saw them and stopped. Officials are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen something in the area that night. They also want to speak with those other drivers who had stopped, but left the scene before talking with law enforcement.
Anyone with information can contact St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Investigator John Shilts at (715) 381-4319