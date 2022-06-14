Update: Pepin County woman found

June 14
Update - Colleen M. Flynn has been found safe, according to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office.
June 13
PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Pepin County authorities are seeking the public's help on locating a missing woman.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, Colleen M. Flynn was last seen near Stockholm on Friday, June 10, around noon. She has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs 150 pounds and is 5'08".
According to a press release, both her and her vehicle, a 2012 White Nissan Juke with WI license plate 930-KEP, have not been seen since.
If you have any information on Flynn's whereabouts, contact the Pepin County Sheriff's Office at 715-672-5944.