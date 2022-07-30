Update: Person dead in Chippewa County motorcycle crash identified

Update: Wisconsin State Patrol said the person who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday was Randy Frank Stewart, 64, of Chippewa Falls.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a single motorcycle crash on County Highway X near 210th Street.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The victim was deceased at the time officers arrived.
Officials said investigation indicates the victim traveled off the road and was unable to recover, crashing into the ditch.
The victim's name has not been released as the crash remains under investigation.