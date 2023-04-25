Update: Person in custody, deceased identified in River Falls

4/25/23
Update: A person has been arrested after a woman was found dead in River Falls.
According to the River Falls Police Department, the woman is identified as 47-year-old Amy Cathleen Theis.
Police did not provide details as to what lead up to the death, other than to say she died on an "apparent gunshot wound."
Charges are expected in St. Croix County in the coming days.
4/24/23
RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Law enforcement is investigating the death of a woman in River Falls.
According to the River Falls Police Department, a 47-year-old woman was found dead from "an apparent gunshot wound" Monday.
Officials said she was found on the 500 block of Bandle Street just after midnight.
There is no threat to the community, River Falls Police said, adding this is an active investigation and limited information is being released at this time.