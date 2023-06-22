Update: Police say Eau Claire man has been found

Update: Eau Claire Police said in an update that "Jason has been located and is safe. Thank you all for helping us to ensure his safety."
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Police are asking the public to help locate a missing 48-year-old Eau Claire man.
Jason Krahn was last seen Thursday morning around 3:30 a.m. when he left a residence on the 700 block of E Lexington Blvd. Police say that he is mostly non-verbal and does not have a phone with him.
He is described as 5'11" and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a navy sweatshirt.
ECPD says there is no suspicion of foul play or threat to the public.
If you have any information contact law enforcement at 715-839-4972.