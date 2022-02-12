 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Polk County sheriff identifies person who died in snowmobile crash

UPDATE:

Officials have identified the person who died in a snowmobile crash on Sunday.

Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak said that Lynn Johnson, 71, of Centuria, Wisconsin died in the crash. 

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A person is dead after losing control of their snowmobile in St. Croix Falls.

According to Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak, it happened shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday. 

A 71 year old man, whose name is not being released at this time, was riding near 170th Avenue and 200th Street on a marked trail when he lost control and crashed.

The man was tossed from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Sheriff Waak says alcohol might have been a factor on the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

