Update: Rusk County authorities end search for missing woman

10/7/22
Update:
The Rusk County Sheriff's office announced Friday that Mary Lou Bisson was found deceased, adding that foul play is not suspected.
10/5/22
Update:
A Silver Alert has been issued for 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson. She is believed to have left her home in Ingram on foot. She doesn't have a vehicle. She is 5'3" and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a red windbreaker and black jeans.
Rusk County authorities believe she left her home sometime between Noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday.
RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman with dementia.
According to authorities, 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, of Ingram, went missing Wednesday. It is reported that several law enforcement, K9's, drones, fire departments and family members are searching for her.
If you have any information on Bisson's whereabouts, or if you saw her walking on HWY 8 Wednesday between Hawkins and Glen Flora, call the non-emergency line at 715-532-2200.