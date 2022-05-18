Update: Search continues for missing man last seen in Red Cedar River

Update:
Officials are asking people to continue to avoid the area of Riverside Park as they continue their search for a missing 23-year-old man.
Menomonie Police say Northstar Search and Rescue have joined the search efforts for the man who was last seen swimming in the Red Cedar River around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials said they plan to provide an update on the search effort Wednesday evening.
UPDATE: According to the Menomonie Police Department, a 23-year-old man went under the water while swimming in the Red Cedar River and didn't resurface.
The incident happened at Riverside Park just before 3:30 p.m.
Authorities said his friends attempted to save him, but couldn't get to him in time. At this time, the man has not been located. His name has not been released and further search attempts will be scheduled.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie Police are working to investigate what they call a suspected drowning.
On Facebook, police asked people to stay clear of the area of Riverside Park until further notice as emergency personnel are working.
Menomonie Police are working alongside the Menomonie Fire Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Eau Claire Township Dive Team at the park.
Officials said foul play is not suspected at this time.