UPDATE: Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake will resume Tuesday morning

Red Cedar Lake
UPDATE: According to the Barron County Sheriff, the search for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake will resume Tuesday morning. Authorities said they are searching for an adult male. 

BIRCHWOOD (WQOW) - Officials with Barron County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin DNR are out on Red Cedar Lake Monday afternoon as they look for a missing adult male. 

Officials are asking people to avoid the area or use no wake as they continue to search. 

No other details were given at this time. 

This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates. 

