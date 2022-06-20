UPDATE: Search for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake will resume Tuesday morning

UPDATE: According to the Barron County Sheriff, the search for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake will resume Tuesday morning. Authorities said they are searching for an adult male.
BIRCHWOOD (WQOW) - Officials with Barron County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin DNR are out on Red Cedar Lake Monday afternoon as they look for a missing adult male.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area or use no wake as they continue to search.
No other details were given at this time.
