Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

UPDATE: Several injured in 40-vehicle pileup near Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reports several people were injured in an estimated 40-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 near Wausau.

They say crews are in the process of clearing vehicles from the roadway, and it remains under investigation.

(WAOW)-- The north and southbound lanes of US-51 are closed at County Highway K in Wausau, that's due to a crash according to the Wisconsin DOT. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. 

