UPDATE: Several injured in 40-vehicle pileup near Wausau

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still produce patchy blowing snow through late evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&