Update: Several sheep killed after tractor trailer tips on US 53

UPDATE
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to ECFD, a tractor trailer hauling sheep, tipped on US 53 NB Monday evening.
First responders worked to gather dozens of loose sheep, some from as far as a half mile away. The driver was uninjured, but officials say several sheep were killed in the incident.
The rest of the sheep were caught.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of sheep got loose after a truck hauling the animals rolled on US 53 at US 12 in Eau Claire Monday evening.
The Eau Claire Fire Department, ECPD and Sheriff's Department are on hand. A News 18 reporter on scene said at least 100 sheep are in a grassy area off the highway. It appears crews are making a make-shift fence to contain them.
Our reporter also saw around a dozen sheep that were killed in the incident.
According to a Facebook post from ECPD, many sheep are still on the loose. Police also said the exit to Clairemont Ave. from US 53 northbound will be closed for most of the evening.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for the latest.