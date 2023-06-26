 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Update: Several sheep killed after tractor trailer tips on US 53

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheep!

UPDATE

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - According to ECFD, a tractor trailer hauling sheep, tipped on US 53 NB Monday evening. 

First responders worked to gather dozens of loose sheep, some from as far as a half mile away. The driver was uninjured, but officials say several sheep were killed in the incident. 

The rest of the sheep were caught. 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of sheep got loose after a truck hauling the animals rolled on US 53 at US 12 in Eau Claire Monday evening.

The Eau Claire Fire Department, ECPD and Sheriff's Department are on hand. A News 18 reporter on scene said at least 100 sheep are in a grassy area off the highway. It appears crews are making a make-shift fence to contain them. 

Our reporter also saw around a dozen sheep that were killed in the incident.

According to a Facebook post from ECPD, many sheep are still on the loose. Police also said the exit to Clairemont Ave. from US 53 northbound will be closed for most of the evening.

This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for the latest. 

