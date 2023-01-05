Update: Snowmobile trails open in Eau Claire County

Update: Trails in Eau Claire County are open again on January 6.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Snowmobile trails will be opening up in the Chippewa Valley this weekend, but not in Eau Claire County.
Trails in Chippewa County have been closed since Tuesday, and are opening back up at 8 a.m. this Saturday. Trails in Dunn County will open at 5 p.m. Friday.
In Barron, Polk, St. Croix, and Pierce County trails are open and are considered in good condition. Trails are also open in Rusk, Taylor, Burnett, and Washburn Counties but are considered to be in poor condition.
Click here for a map of Wisconsin county snowmobile trail conditions.