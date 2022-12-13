Update: Spectrum back up and running after reports of outages, slowdowns

Update: According to officials with Charter communications, the issue on Tuesday stemmed from a fiber-related outage that affected some Spectrum customers in parts of western/central Wisconsin. They added that the issue was resolved by about 10:30 a.m.
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Customers of Spectrum are reporting internet and phone lines are working slowly or are down all together in Wisconsin and other Midwest states.
According to downdetector.com, Spectrum has seen more than 3,500 reports of outages since early Tuesday morning, with a little over 300 of those reports coming from Eau Claire.
Down Detector reports that Spectrum outages are also being reported in Madison, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.
WLUC in Marquette, Michigan reports that the Upper Peninsula is also experiencing the issue, with a Spectrum official telling the station they estimate internet being restored around 1 p.m. Tuesday.