UPDATE: St. Croix County Sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty

UPDATE: A St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty Saturday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed.
According to a press release, the deputy was called to a report of a potential drunk driver in a ditch around 6:15 p.m. in the township of Glenwood.
Shortly after arriving, the deputy reported shots had been fired, and they had been hit. The deputy was later taken to a local hospital, where they died.
The suspect fled the scene and was later found in a wooded area with a gunshot wound.
On behalf of St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said there is no danger to the community. The Wisconsin DOJ's Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is handling the investigation.
UPDATE: St. Croix County Dispatch confirmed to KSTP that the incident was a shooting that involved an officer.
No other details have been confirmed at this time.
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - According to an incident notification from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), both lanes are blocked on Highway 128 at County Road G due to "law enforcement activity."
According to the DOT, the incident happened just after 7 p.m., and the closure is expected to last for over two hours.
This is a developing story. Check this story for updates.