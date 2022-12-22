Update: State Patrol identify woman who died in crash on I-94

12/22/22 Update: Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the woman who died in a rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday night.
Officials say Samantha Rose Minks, 30, of Eau Claire died as a result of the crash. Her three year old daughter is not being identified, but officials said the daughter was not hurt.
12/21/22 EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One person was killed, but a child survived in a rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday night.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened near mile marker 66 in Eau Claire County just after 7 p.m. An initial investigation shows a truck traveling eastbound lost control and rolled into the westbound lanes.
Troopers on scene found the driver, a woman, was ejected and unresponsive. A child in a car seat was still in the vehicle and uninjured from the crash.
The driver was taken to the hospital and died from their injuries.
Road conditions were a factor in this crash.
The WI State Patrol said I-94 westbound was shut down and rerouted for about one hour.