Update: State Patrol identify woman who died in crash on I-94

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Other than light flurries, snow has ended across the area. The
main concern transitions to blowing snow which has already picked
up in western Minnesota, eventually spreading over to all portions
of the coverage area by Friday morning. In addition, arctic air
with dangerously cold wind chills will spread across the region.
This event could be life- threatening if you are stranded with
wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday afternoon and
evening in areas west of the Mississippi River, and in portions of
western Wisconsin beginning Friday morning as winds increase.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, blowing snow expected.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Blizzard Warning,
blizzard conditions expected. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
6 AM CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 AM Friday to
6 AM CST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions this
evening through Saturday morning will make travel nearly
impossible. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

Update: State Patrol identify woman who died in crash on I-94

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights 2

12/22/22 Update: Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the woman who died in a rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday night. 

Officials say Samantha Rose Minks, 30, of Eau Claire died as a result of the crash. Her three year old daughter is not being identified, but officials said the daughter was not hurt.

12/21/22 EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One person was killed, but a child survived in a rollover crash on I-94 Wednesday night. 

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened near mile marker 66 in Eau Claire County just after 7 p.m. An initial investigation shows a truck traveling eastbound lost control and rolled into the westbound lanes. 

Troopers on scene found the driver, a woman, was ejected and unresponsive. A child in a car seat was still in the vehicle and uninjured from the crash. 

The driver was taken to the hospital and died from their injuries. 

Road conditions were a factor in this crash. 

The WI State Patrol said I-94 westbound was shut down and rerouted for about one hour. 

