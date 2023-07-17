Update: Suspicious death investigation underway in Eau Claire County, victim identified

Update: The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died in the town of Washington last week as Diane Berthold, 77.
They added that the investigation is still active, and no other information is being released at this time.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials are investigating a suspicious death in Eau Claire County.
On Thursday, the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a emergency medical call involving two people at around 8 p.m. in the Town of Washington.
Upon arrival, Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS personnel located a 77-year-old woman who was deceased, and an 81-year-old man in need of emergency medical attention. The man was transported to a local hospital.
The Sheriff's Office says the woman's death is suspicious and under active investigation. The names of the involved parties are not being released at this time.
This is a developing story and News 18 will have the latest updates as they happen.