Update: Teen arrested after allegedly making threat to Glenwood City schools

Update: A 13-year-old was taken into custody Friday after police say they sent a threat that caused classes and activities to be canceled.
In an updated press release, Glenwood City Police said they conducted a search warrant on the email address that sent the threat, and found it was sent from the Glenwood City Public Library on Thursday night.
Police say they interviewed several people, including a 13-year-old who admitted to sending the email to the district, staff and students.
There is no current threat to the public, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
In a Facebook Post, the Glenwood City School District for the inconvenience the school cancellation may have caused, but said they wanted to err on the side of caution.
(WQOW) -- Friday classes have been canceled for all students in the Glenwood City School District after the police department received information on a threat that was emailed to the district, staff and students.
According to a post made by the Glenwood City Police Department they are actively investigating the threat and the district has canceled all classes and activities as a result.
