UPDATE: Tenants displaced after apartment fire above Every Buddy's Bar and Grill in Chippewa Falls

UPDATE: According to a press release from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas, the fire occurred in the upstairs apartments in the rear Every Buddy's Bar and Grill.
Officials said just after 1 p.m., flames and heavy smoke were reported coming from the apartments. The fire was contained in under an hour, but displaced four tenants, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
A cat was also rescued from the apartments. Chief Douglas confirmed there were no injuries in the fire.
Officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected. An estimated cost of damage has not been released.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Crews are responding to a fire at Every Buddy's Bar and Grill on West Central Street in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday afternoon.
A News 18 reporter on scene said that by 2:30 p.m., there was no smoke visible from the building.
Officials with Chippewa Fire District said the fire started in the attic of the building and they are investigating the cause. Officials said no injuries have been reported.
The bar posted on Facebook: “We had a fire today, everyone is ok! We will be closed until further notice.”
Crews from Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services were also on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for developments.