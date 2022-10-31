Update: Two visit hospital after "chemical leak" at Jennie-O in Barron

BARRON (WQOW) - Highway 8 is back open in Barron County after a chemical leak at the Jennie-O Turkey Store closed the road for an hour and a half Monday morning.
According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald two people went to the hospital, who was on-site when the chemical leak occurred.
Fitzgerald said in a press release that two chemicals, Anatox and Lysine, mixed together accidently in a tank outside the building, and were off-gassing a poisonous vapor into the atmosphere.
In addition to shutting down the highway, a shelter in place was also issued for the surrounding area. Authorities say there is no danger to the public at this time.