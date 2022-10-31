Update: UWEC Police identify man found dead near campus

10/31/22
Update: UW-Eau Claire Police provided an update Monday as they investigate what happened to a man found dead near campus
Officials identified the deceased as Thomas J. Polski, 32, of Danbury Wisconsin. They told News 18 the manner of death was a suicide.
Polski had no ties to UWEC, according to campus police.
10/28/22
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found near UW-Eau Claire's campus.
According to the UWEC Police Department, the man, who has no connection to the university, was found unresponsive in the Putnam Park area.
Authorities said there is no immediate threat to the public. The identity of the man is not being released at this time as the death investigation continues.