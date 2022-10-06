UPDATE: Victim identified in Sawyer County fiery car crash

UPDATE (WQOW) - Authorities have identified the victim in a fiery car crash in Sawyer County on September 23 as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, IL.
The incident is still being investigated by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, the Sawyer County Coroner's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations Fire Marshalls Office.
SAWYER COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead after a fiery car crash Friday night in Sawyer County.
According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it happened on River Road in the town of Hunter around 10:30 p.m. Authorities were called to the scene because a car and a person were on fire. When they arrived, they found a person lying motionless in the street on fire next to the car, which was also on fire.
Sawyer County authorities say it appears the car went into the ditch and hit a mailbox before coming back onto the road. It went a short distance before it was found in flames.
The name of the victim has not yet been released, and the incident is still under investigation.