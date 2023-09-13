 Skip to main content
Update: Victims identified in fatal Polk County crash

Update: The two people who died in a crash near Turtle Lake have been identified. 

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, Lamont Lynn Kelly, 66 of Deer Park Wisconsin and Martha Leora Mclean, 92 of Mission Texas died as a result of the crash. 

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - Two people were killed and three were injured after a crash in Polk County Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash happened on US 8 at 33rd Street just after 5:30 p.m. near Turtle Lake.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8. On scene, first responders found the passenger of one of the vehicles, a 92-year-old woman from Mission, Texas, dead. Authorities report the driver of one of the vehicles, a 66-year-old man from Deer Park, died from his injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

