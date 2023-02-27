Update: Victims identified in Menomonie fatal fire

2/27/23
Update: The two who died in a house fire over the weekend have been identified by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
They are William M. Dahl, 74, and Bonni D. Bukkila, 66. The fire happened at a duplex on 410th Avenue in the township of Menomonie.
Officials said that based on their initial investigation, they do not suspect there is any foul play or anything criminal in nature that led to this incident. The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate.
2/26/23
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - An early morning house fire on 410th Avenue in Menomonie killed two people.
That's according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, who said they got a call of a duplex on fire just before 5:30 a.m. The caller reported there were two people inside. Family and neighbors had tried to rescue them but were unsuccessful.
Officials said when they arrived the duplex was full of smoke and they could see "some" flames. The two people who were inside were found and were "beyond help". They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and names are not released pending family notification.