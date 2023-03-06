Update: Vulnerable adult found safe

Update: Cornell Williamson has been found and is safe, according to the Menomonie Police Department.
MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Police Department is seeking information about a missing man.
According to a post on social media, Cornell Williamson was last seen Friday at 10 a.m. That is when he left the Midwest Gratus living facility to go for a walk. That is on Broadway St. in Menomonie. He did not return from his walk, and staff hasn't been able to find him.
Williamson has a cognitive impairment and is considered a vulnerable adult.
Williamson has ties to the Eau Claire and Wausau area, although police question how he would get there. He does not have a vehicle or cell phone.
He was last seen wearing a puffy winter jacket and a dark knit hat.
If you see him, contact the Menomonie Police Department at 715.232.1283.