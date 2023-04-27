UPDATE: Woman identified in Eau Claire County crash

UPDATE:
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities identified the woman killed in a crash Wednesday in the town of Washington.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the driver was identified as 44-year-old Jacqueline Matz of Eau Claire.
The Sheriff’s Office sends their condolences to Matz’s family and friends.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in the town of Washington.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 53 and North Road. Authorities report a vehicle was traveling northbound and crossed into oncoming traffic hitting a southbound vehicle.
A female was found unresponsive on scene and later pronounced dead.
