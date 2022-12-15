Update: WQOW experiencing technical difficulties

UPDATE: WQOW News 18 is currently offline due to technical issues related to the outages. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.
Xcel Energy is reporting power outages across the Chippewa Valley, including Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, affecting thousands of customers in the region.
You can see what areas are affected and the estimated time for repairs at their website: Electric Outage Map │Xcel Energy (outagemap-xcelenergy.com) WQOW will be here to track the latest updates as they happen.