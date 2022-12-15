 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches.

* WHERE...Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Update: WQOW experiencing technical difficulties

UPDATE: WQOW News 18 is currently offline due to technical issues related to the outages. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.

Xcel Energy is reporting power outages across the Chippewa Valley, including Eau Claire and Chippewa counties, affecting thousands of customers in the region.

You can see what areas are affected and the estimated time for repairs at their website: Electric Outage Map │Xcel Energy (outagemap-xcelenergy.com) WQOW will be here to track the latest updates as they happen.