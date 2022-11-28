UPS and USPS offering tips for holiday shipping

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area mail carriers are saying it's time to start buying if you want gifts to arrive by Christmas.
James Kenner, who owns the UPS store in Eau Claire, said mailing on-time is especially important this year. Christmas falls on a Sunday, when UPS does not deliver, and it costs extra to deliver on Saturdays.
He said they are staffed to handle the holidays, but are kept busy with Christmas deliveries and Amazon returns. Kenner said the sooner you can ship your gifts the better, preferably ahead of the week before Christmas to give your packages time to get to the porch.
"It depends on how far it's going. Pretty much anywhere in Minnesota or Wisconsin gets there next business day. But if it's like the coast like California or Florida, that takes about a week. Four to five business days," Kenner said.
If you're shipping with USPS, officials said to drop your packages off by December 9 if you want them to arrive by the 25. However, they said you can push it to the 22 if you use Priority Mail Express.