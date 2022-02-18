UPDATE: Several injured in 40-vehicle pileup near Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol reports several people were injured in an estimated 40-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
According to a Facebook post, it happened around 4:30 p.m. along U.S. 51 near Wausau.
They say crews are in the process of clearing vehicles from the roadway, and it remains under investigation.
(WAOW)-- The north and southbound lanes of US-51 are closed at County Highway K in Wausau, that's due to a crash according to the Wisconsin DOT.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.