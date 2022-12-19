USPS asks for clear paths for carriers so they can "deliver the holidays safely"

 Skip to main content
...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AND DANGEROUSLY COLD AIR LIKELY LATER THIS
WEEK...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring several
inches of fluffy accumulation through early Thursday. Winds will
be relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Then, strong
northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph and dangerously cold
air will surge in Thursday through Saturday morning. Whiteout
conditions are expected during that time with travel becoming
very difficult or impossible. This event could be life-
threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below
to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this week should be
adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Wednesday through late
Friday night for all of central and southern Minnesota and west
central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect Thursday
through Saturday morning for southern and western Minnesota.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind
chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening
situation if you get stranded traveling late this week.
Consider adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

USPS asks for clear paths for carriers so they can "deliver the holidays safely"

Snow-covered Mailboxes
Adam Reed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s less than a week from Christmas, and while some holiday deliveries have the advantage of a flying sleigh, the carriers at the United States Postal Service (USPS) need your help to make their deliveries safely on the ground.

Officials at the USPS said package volume is up this year compared to last year. Add snow storms into this already hectic season, and carrier safety can become compromised. The postal service is asking everyone to keep a clear path to the mailbox -- including nearby sidewalks. They also ask residents to double-check after the snow plow goes by to make sure the plow doesn’t re-cover the path.

“Snow has a tendency to hide things. And so, if there are holes in the yard, or any kind of obstacles, that snow will just cover that up, and the carrier may not be aware that there’s an obstacle," Bryan Reeves, Lead Customer Relations Coordinator, USPS Wisconsin District, said. "We just ask for people to open up a path to the mailbox and just maintain that it is clear.”

Reeves added that it’s important to make sure there aren’t any icicles waiting to crash down from your house or close-by trees. Throwing some melt or sand out on the walk will also help keep carriers safe and those Christmas deliveries on schedule.

