USPS asks for clear paths for carriers so they can "deliver the holidays safely"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s less than a week from Christmas, and while some holiday deliveries have the advantage of a flying sleigh, the carriers at the United States Postal Service (USPS) need your help to make their deliveries safely on the ground.
Officials at the USPS said package volume is up this year compared to last year. Add snow storms into this already hectic season, and carrier safety can become compromised. The postal service is asking everyone to keep a clear path to the mailbox -- including nearby sidewalks. They also ask residents to double-check after the snow plow goes by to make sure the plow doesn’t re-cover the path.
“Snow has a tendency to hide things. And so, if there are holes in the yard, or any kind of obstacles, that snow will just cover that up, and the carrier may not be aware that there’s an obstacle," Bryan Reeves, Lead Customer Relations Coordinator, USPS Wisconsin District, said. "We just ask for people to open up a path to the mailbox and just maintain that it is clear.”
Reeves added that it’s important to make sure there aren’t any icicles waiting to crash down from your house or close-by trees. Throwing some melt or sand out on the walk will also help keep carriers safe and those Christmas deliveries on schedule.