UW-Eau Claire hosting teach-in on war in Ukraine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday UW Eau Claire is hosting a teach-in on the war in Ukraine.
The educational event will be led by a panel of faculty, staff and students who are experts on Ukraine or have close ties to the country.
Panel members say they can answer any questions about what's unfolding in Ukraine and discuss why it is unjust.
One political science professor said the teach-in is a good way to both help Ukraine and inform yourself.
"It's important I think. It's something people are following worldwide, it's something we've gotten plenty of questions from students and others in the community. I think it's just a good way to inform people and I think the other reason we're doing it is a good opportunity to let people know how they can maybe assist some of the people in Ukraine," said Dr. Damir Kovacevic.
The teach-in will be held in person and virtually Tuesday night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Centennial Hall, room 2920.
A link to the virtual teach-in can be found here.