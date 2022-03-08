UW-Eau Claire panel answers questions at Ukraine teach-in

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've felt a little overwhelmed by the news coming out of Ukraine, you're not alone.
That's why UW-Eau Claire held a teach-in on Tuesday with four panelists to answer as many questions as they could from anyone who wanted to join.
Over 100 people were in attendance either on Zoom or in-person, where it was standing-room only.
There was a wide range of questions, such as: where can refugees go? How can we filter propaganda on social media? Why is this happening in the first place?
Panelists, who were professors or those with family or friends in Ukraine, had answers.
Damir Kovacevic, an associate professor of political science, said the big takeaway is that Ukraine is an independent nation, and that this invasion by Vladimir Putin, who wants to keep Ukraine out of NATO, is unprompted.
Kovacevic says what stands out to him is that Putin is acting in a way he's never seen before.
"Putin has always been like the smartest guy in the room," Kovacevic said. "So, he's crazy, he's evil, he's a mean guy, but he's smart, he's calculated, he's rational, he knows what he's doing. But he's making moves out of desperation more. He's acting, like I said, unhinged."
He said it's important to remember the human toll this war is taking on both sides.
And as far as filtering out propaganda, they say it comes down to remaining educated and finding trusted sources, like journalists on the ground in Ukraine, to follow.
For now, they agree that as Putin grows angrier, it could get worse before it gets better.
Click here for reading material from UW-Eau Claire.