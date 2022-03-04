UW-Eau Claire professor discusses Russian sanctions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The US has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia, with the intention to cripple the Russian economy. It's impact will, according to an economic expert, be felt for years to come here in the states, and internationally.
According to Dr. Thomas Kemp, a UW-Eau Claire economics professor, the sanctions currently in place are setting limitations on the US financial industry to interact with the Russian economy.
Kemp said, the US can typically buy exports at a cheaper rate in Russia, but now, the country will have to limit what it purchases.
"The things that Russia exports, which are primarily raw materials, petroleum, some minerals, those are likely to become more expensive, because of course, you're cutting off a certain amount of supply," Kemp said, "So we should expect that there'll be some increase in gasoline prices, perhaps some increase in natural gas prices and a handful of other things."
Kemp said that because of the sanctions, and the magnitude of the invasion, there will be a hesitancy to conduct business or engage in international activity with Russia for at least a decade.