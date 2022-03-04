 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations of around
a quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Ice covered roads and surfaces will make travel
dangerous. Falling tree branches could lead to isolated power
outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

UW-Eau Claire professor discusses Russian sanctions

  • Updated
  • 0
Russia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The US has imposed an array of sanctions on Russia, with the intention to cripple the Russian economy. It's impact will, according to an economic expert, be felt for years to come here in the states, and internationally.

According to Dr. Thomas Kemp, a UW-Eau Claire economics professor, the sanctions currently in place are setting limitations on the US financial industry to interact with the Russian economy.

Kemp said, the US can typically buy exports at a cheaper rate in Russia, but now, the country will have to limit what it purchases.

"The things that Russia exports, which are primarily raw materials, petroleum, some minerals, those are likely to become more expensive, because of course, you're cutting off a certain amount of supply," Kemp said, "So we should expect that there'll be some increase in gasoline prices, perhaps some increase in natural gas prices and a handful of other things."

Kemp said that because of the sanctions, and the magnitude of the invasion, there will be a hesitancy to conduct business or engage in international activity with Russia for at least a decade.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com

Tags