UW-Madison Extension report analyzes Eau Claire housing market growth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new report from the UW-Madison Extension on a possible housing bubble throughout the state includes an interesting analysis on housing market growth in Eau Claire.
The report by UW-Madison professor Steven Deller cited data from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency that ranked Eau Claire as the fastest growing housing market in the state.
Deller said the City of Eau Claire has experienced more rapid growth than other markets and there are a few reasons for that trend.
"Eau Claire is a regional hub so you've got a lot of retail or service businesses that are in Eau Claire and there's more retail or service activity than you'd expect," said Deller.
Deller contributed the city's growth to a growing downtown and city residents who are willing to commute to larger metro areas like Minneapolis-St.Paul.
To view the full report, click here.