UW-Stout celebrates Indigenous Peoples' Day

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - UW-Stout was filled with the sights and sounds of celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.
The Saint Croix Ojibwa came to Stout to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, where they talked about their history as well as sang and danced.
UW-Stout student engagement coordinator Ryan Leckel said that this event was not just to celebrate the day, but to honor and respect those that are indigenous in the local community.
"It's really wonderful to see this culture continue and continue to grow, and the relationship with Stout and the Saint Croix Ojibwa to grow as well," Leckel said.
Stout faculty said that they want to continue interaction with Saint Croix Ojibwa and other indigenous groups, though there aren't any concrete plans yet.